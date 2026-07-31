Go Pro
→ Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE (From Base Camp Trading) (Ad)tc pixel

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Price Target Raised to C$8.50 at Raymond James Financial

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Baytex Energy logo with Energy background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Raymond James raised Baytex Energy’s price target from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and maintained a “strong-buy” rating, implying 32.61% upside from the stock’s C$6.41 trading price.
  • Analyst sentiment is broadly positive: Baytex has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of C$7.05, with several firms recently raising their targets.
  • Baytex reported quarterly EPS of C$0.24 on revenue of C$564.88 million, but continued to post a negative net margin and return on equity. A company director also sold 77,600 shares worth approximately C$531,560.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTE had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Raymond James Financial from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a "strong-buy" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial's target price points to a potential upside of 32.61% from the company's current price.

BTE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotia upped their target price on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Baytex Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Baytex Energy from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Baytex Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, TD increased their price objective on Baytex Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$7.05.

Get Our Latest Report on BTE

Baytex Energy Price Performance

TSE:BTE traded up C$0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$6.41. 5,131,073 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,388,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market cap of C$4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is C$6.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.78. Baytex Energy has a 1 year low of C$2.68 and a 1 year high of C$7.37.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE - Get Free Report) NYSE: BTE last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Baytex Energy had a negative net margin of 83.88% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of C$564.88 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Baytex Energy will post 0.3703367 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen David Lile Reynish sold 77,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.85, for a total value of C$531,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$105,490. The trade was a 83.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company's stock.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baytex Energy Corp. is a Calgary -based energy company committed to driving shareholder value through disciplined execution. It operates a high-quality, high-return portfolio in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, featuring the Pembina Duvernay and heavy oil plays in Alberta and Saskatchewan. These core assets are backed by an extensive drilling inventory and consistently generate strong cash flow.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Baytex Energy Right Now?

Before you consider Baytex Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Baytex Energy wasn't on the list.

While Baytex Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
RTX and Lockheed Earnings: Can Strong Guidance Reset the Defense Trade?
By Dan Schmidt | July 26, 2026
tc pixel
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
The end may be near for these iconic stocks
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
AMD’s AI Bubble Could Burst Into Explosive Upside
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
These 3 Stocks Have Soared in 2026—Can They Keep Climbing?
By Nathan Reiff | July 28, 2026
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
Why SK hynix Could Be the Best AI Chip Stock to Buy Now
By Thomas Hughes | July 29, 2026
tc pixel
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
SpaceX pays a 10X launch penalty
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
AirJoule’s Kubota Deal Is a Major Validation—But the Hard Part Comes Next
By Thomas Hughes | July 27, 2026
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
Broadcom May Be the Biggest Winner From Alphabet's Earnings
By Leo Miller | July 26, 2026

Recent Videos

He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It‘s Up 20%.
He Told You to Buy the Dip. Now It's Up 20%.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
If I Started Investing in 2026, This is What I Would Do
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
This January Deadline Will Send Demand Soaring in This Sector.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines