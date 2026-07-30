BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.4286.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TBBB. Scotiabank upped their target price on BBB Foods from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded BBB Foods from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of BBB Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of BBB Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of BBB Foods from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th.

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BBB Foods Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE TBBB traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.74. The company's stock had a trading volume of 14,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,617. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.31. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of -25.64 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. BBB Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.81 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81.

BBB Foods (NYSE:TBBB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. BBB Foods had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.86%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BBB Foods will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BBB Foods

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBBB. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of BBB Foods by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BBB Foods by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in BBB Foods by 2.9% in the third quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,163 shares of the company's stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BBB Foods by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company's stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BBB Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BBB Foods Company Profile

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins. The company also provides branded, private label, and spot products. It serves low-to-middle income households through online channels.

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