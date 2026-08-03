BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.10 EPS

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) (NASDAQ:BCBP - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($1.10), Zacks reports. BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.39%.

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BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) Price Performance

BCBP stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $11.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $173.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.69 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $10.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCBP

Insider Buying and Selling at BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

In related news, Director Gerald Werdann acquired 4,400 shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,632.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 12,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,736.16. This represents a 56.98% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the bank's stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 47,943 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 127,151 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 39,146 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 99,171 shares of the bank's stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 38,441 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 315.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,518 shares of the bank's stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 37,613 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ) by 50.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,102 shares of the bank's stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.00% of the company's stock.

About BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NJ)

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company incorporated in New Jersey and traded on the NASDAQ under the symbol BCBP. Its primary subsidiary, Bergen Commercial Bank, operates as a full-service community bank focused on serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the New York metropolitan area. Headquartered in Clifton, New Jersey, the company has built its reputation on personalized banking relationships and local decision-making.

BCB Bancorp offers a comprehensive suite of deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

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