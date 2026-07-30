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BCE (BCE) Expected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
BCE logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BCE is expected to report Q2 2026 results before market open on August 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of approximately $4.35 billion, compared with the company’s full-year EPS guidance of $1.79–$1.91.
  • BCE’s previous quarter exceeded expectations, with EPS of $0.46 versus the $0.42 consensus and revenue of $4.43 billion, up 4% year over year.
  • The company recently paid a quarterly dividend of $0.4375, representing an annualized payout of $1.75 and a 7.8% yield. Analysts have a consensus “Hold” rating and an average price target of $30.
  • Five stocks we like better than BCE.

BCE (NYSE:BCE - Get Free Report) TSE: BCE is projected to announce its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect BCE to post earnings of $0.46 per share and revenue of $4.3533 billion for the quarter. BCE has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.790-1.910 EPS. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

BCE (NYSE:BCE - Get Free Report) TSE: BCE last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. BCE had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm's revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BCE to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BCE Trading Up 2.5%

NYSE:BCE opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52. BCE has a 52 week low of $20.87 and a 52 week high of $26.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

BCE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.8%. BCE's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCE. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on BCE in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. TD Securities upgraded BCE from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on BCE from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BCE in a report on Friday, May 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BCE

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of BCE by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 13,106 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in BCE by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,664 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of BCE by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.46% of the company's stock.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc NYSE: BCE is a Canadian communications, media and entertainment company that operates through its primary subsidiaries, including Bell Canada and Bell Media. As a large integrated telecommunications provider, BCE delivers a broad range of connectivity services and content to residential, business and wholesale customers across Canada. The company combines network infrastructure with media assets to offer bundled communications and entertainment solutions.

On the services side, BCE provides fixed-line and wireless voice services, mobile data, high-speed internet, fibre and broadband access, and television services through platforms such as Bell Fibe and Bell TV.

Featured Stories

Earnings History for BCE (NYSE:BCE)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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