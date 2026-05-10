BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Receives Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

BESIY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Zacks Research raised shares of BE Semiconductor Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th.

Get BESIY alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Research Report on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Stock Up 4.2%

BE Semiconductor Industries stock opened at $308.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.78 and a beta of 1.96. BE Semiconductor Industries has a 1-year low of $116.78 and a 1-year high of $308.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76. The business had revenue of $216.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.77 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 40.69%. Research analysts anticipate that BE Semiconductor Industries will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BE Semiconductor Industries, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BE Semiconductor Industries wasn't on the list.

While BE Semiconductor Industries currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here