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BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Trading Down 11.6% - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
July 17, 2026
BE Semiconductor Industries logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • BE Semiconductor Industries (BESIY) shares fell 11.6% on Friday, dropping to $250.05 from a previous close of $282.86 on lighter-than-normal trading volume.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed: Zacks cut the stock from strong-buy to hold, while Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley kept buy/overweight views. Overall, the stock still carries a Moderate Buy consensus rating.
  • The company recently reported quarterly EPS of $0.76, matching expectations, though revenue came in slightly below estimates at $216.51 million. Analysts currently expect full-year earnings of $4.45 per share.
  • Five stocks we like better than BE Semiconductor Industries.

Shares of BE Semiconductor Industries NV (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) dropped 11.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $250.0501 and last traded at $250.0501. Approximately 1,326 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 7,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $282.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BESIY. Zacks Research lowered BE Semiconductor Industries from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy".

View Our Latest Stock Report on BESIY

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 2.8%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.74. The company's 50-day moving average price is $319.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 117.65 and a beta of 1.97.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The firm had revenue of $216.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.77 million. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 38.42% and a net margin of 24.02%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BE Semiconductor Industries NV will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

(Get Free Report)

BE Semiconductor Industries NV OTCMKTS: BESIY, commonly known as BESI, is a global supplier of assembly equipment for the semiconductor industry. The company designs, develops and manufactures capital equipment used in the back-end production of semiconductor devices, including die attach, wire bonding and flip chip packaging systems. BESI's platforms support a wide range of applications from memory and logic chips to advanced power devices and radio-frequency modules, enabling high precision, throughput and yield in device assembly and test processes.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Duiven, the Netherlands, BESI went public on Euronext Amsterdam in 1999.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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