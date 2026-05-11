Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report)'s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.77, but opened at $25.30. Beazer Homes USA shares last traded at $24.3550, with a volume of 1,061,391 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $31.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA Price Performance

The business's 50 day moving average is $21.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.51 million, a P/E ratio of -169.25, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 15.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $409.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $448.79 million. Beazer Homes USA had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.99%. The company's revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beazer Homes USA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Beazer Homes USA during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Beazer Homes USA by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,883 shares of the construction company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 454.9% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,103 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Beazer Homes USA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company's stock.

Beazer Homes USA Company Profile

Beazer Homes USA, Inc is a national homebuilder specializing in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company serves a diverse range of buyers, offering product lines that span from entry-level homes to move-up and active adult communities. In addition to its core homebuilding operations, Beazer provides mortgage financing, title and closing services through its subsidiaries, aiming to simplify the home-buying process and manage risk across the transaction.

Operating in key growth markets across the United States, Beazer Homes maintains a presence in more than a dozen metropolitan areas, including select markets in the Southeast, Southwest and West.

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