Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to post earnings of $3.14 per share and revenue of $4.8871 billion for the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. Interested persons can check the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Get BDX alerts: Sign Up

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Becton, Dickinson and Company to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.3%

NYSE BDX opened at $168.56 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $127.59 and a one year high of $187.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.21. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $151.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $163.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.33%.

Key Becton, Dickinson and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS initiated coverage with a Buy rating and a $190 price target , implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The upgrade may be the biggest near-term catalyst, signaling that UBS sees improving risk-reward prospects for BD. UBS initiates coverage of Becton Dickinson

, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. The upgrade may be the biggest near-term catalyst, signaling that UBS sees improving risk-reward prospects for BD. Positive Sentiment: BD and Brazilian pharmaceutical company EMS launched a semaglutide product in Brazil, combining EMS’s pharmaceutical capabilities with BD’s advanced drug-delivery technology. The partnership could expand access to GLP-1 therapies and create potential demand for BD’s injection and delivery systems. EMS and BD semaglutide launch

BD and Brazilian pharmaceutical company EMS launched a semaglutide product in Brazil, combining EMS’s pharmaceutical capabilities with BD’s advanced drug-delivery technology. The partnership could expand access to GLP-1 therapies and create potential demand for BD’s injection and delivery systems. Neutral Sentiment: BD declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 9. The announcement supports the company’s shareholder-return profile, although the dividend was expected and is unlikely to materially change earnings expectations. BD dividend announcement

BD declared a quarterly dividend of $1.05 per share, payable September 30 to shareholders of record September 9. The announcement supports the company’s shareholder-return profile, although the dividend was expected and is unlikely to materially change earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Executive Vice President Michael Feld sold 75 shares worth approximately $11,785 under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Because the sale reduced his holdings by only 0.36% and was scheduled in advance, it represents a limited negative signal rather than a major change in insider sentiment. BDX insider stock sale

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,100 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.66, for a total transaction of $160,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 13,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,918,633.52. The trade was a 7.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 2,764 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $404,511.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 110,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,122,355.05. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,189 shares of company stock worth $765,661. Insiders own 0.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,989,132 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $2,714,871,000 after acquiring an additional 116,737 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,299,030 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,028,383,000 after acquiring an additional 66,944 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,790,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $735,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,405,430 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $466,858,000 after purchasing an additional 63,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186,943 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $230,350,000 after purchasing an additional 153,083 shares in the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the topic of several research reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $177.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $180.93.

Get Our Latest Report on BDX

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Becton, Dickinson and Company, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Becton, Dickinson and Company wasn't on the list.

While Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here