Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC) Given Average Recommendation of "Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Belden Inc (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Buy" from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $156.25.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Belden in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Friday, June 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Belden from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Belden in a research note on Friday, July 31st.

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Belden Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Belden stock opened at $128.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.51. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.13. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $98.00 and a fifty-two week high of $159.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $750.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.75 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.52%.Belden's revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Belden has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Belden will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Belden Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Belden's payout ratio is currently 3.25%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Belden by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 213,489 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $24,882,000 after acquiring an additional 27,827 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,473,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,166,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Belden by 5.3% in the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 137,376 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the period. Finally, Rithm Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Belden during the first quarter worth about $1,166,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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