Belden (NYSE:BDC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

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BDC has been the subject of several other reports. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Belden from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Belden from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Belden in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Belden in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial restated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Belden in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $156.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Belden

Belden Stock Up 5.8%

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $123.86 on Friday. Belden has a 1 year low of $98.00 and a 1 year high of $159.99. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock's 50-day moving average is $110.58 and its 200 day moving average is $119.35.

Belden (NYSE:BDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $750.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $746.75 million. Belden had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business's revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Belden has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Belden by 12,950.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Belden by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Belden in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Belden by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 437 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.75% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Belden

Here are the key news stories impacting Belden this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat expectations: Belden reported adjusted EPS of $2.34, exceeding the $2.04 consensus, while revenue of $750.16 million modestly topped estimates of $746.75 million. Adjusted EPS increased 24% year over year, and revenue rose 11.6%. Belden Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Belden reported adjusted EPS of $2.34, exceeding the $2.04 consensus, while revenue of $750.16 million modestly topped estimates of $746.75 million. Adjusted EPS increased 24% year over year, and revenue rose 11.6%. Positive Sentiment: Record orders point to improving demand: Orders reached $836 million, up 19% year over year, producing a healthy 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Management highlighted AI-related demand and record revenue as key growth drivers. The company also completed its previously announced acquisition of RU, which could broaden its networking capabilities. Belden Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Orders reached $836 million, up 19% year over year, producing a healthy 1.11 book-to-bill ratio. Management highlighted AI-related demand and record revenue as key growth drivers. The company also completed its previously announced acquisition of RU, which could broaden its networking capabilities. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see further upside: The average Wall Street price target implies approximately 27% potential upside from the recent trading level. Truist reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a bullish outlook, despite lowering its target to $145 from $155. Wall Street Analysts See a 26.95% Upside in Belden

The average Wall Street price target implies approximately 27% potential upside from the recent trading level. Truist reaffirmed its “buy” rating and maintained a bullish outlook, despite lowering its target to $145 from $155. Neutral Sentiment: Near-term guidance was broadly in line: Belden forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.15-$2.30 and revenue of $950 million-$970 million, compared with analyst expectations of $2.25 EPS and $959 million revenue. The range supports continued growth but does not represent a major forecast upgrade.

Belden forecast third-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.15-$2.30 and revenue of $950 million-$970 million, compared with analyst expectations of $2.25 EPS and $959 million revenue. The range supports continued growth but does not represent a major forecast upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and target reduction remain risks: Truist’s price-target cut signals some caution after the rally, while the stock’s roughly 20.9 price-to-earnings ratio leaves investors dependent on continued earnings growth to justify further gains.

Belden Company Profile

Belden, formerly Belden Inc NYSE: BDC, was a global provider of signal transmission solutions for demanding applications. The company produced a wide range of copper and fiber optic cables, connectors, patch panels, cable assemblies, and surge protection devices. Its portfolio extended into networking and security hardware, including managed switches, industrial routers, and software tools for remote monitoring and network management.

Founded in 1902 and headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, Belden built its reputation on delivering high‐performance, reliable products for harsh environments.

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