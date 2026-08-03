Belite Bio (BLTE) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Belite Bio to post earnings of ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 14, 2026 at 12:30 PM ET.

Belite Bio (NASDAQ:BLTE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.26. On average, analysts expect Belite Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Belite Bio Price Performance

Shares of BLTE traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $156.27. The company's stock had a trading volume of 9,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,487. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $147.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.35. Belite Bio has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $200.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.78 and a beta of -1.22.

Insider Activity at Belite Bio

In other news, insider Hendrik Peter Scholl sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total value of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,178,600. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nathan L. Mata sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total value of $155,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,666 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $259,063. This represents a 37.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,666 shares of company stock worth $3,115,638. Company insiders own 13.29% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLTE. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Belite Bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,915,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Belite Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $64,750,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Belite Bio by 2,594.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 558,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,399,000 after purchasing an additional 538,141 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Belite Bio by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 715,332 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,425,000 after purchasing an additional 402,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Belite Bio in the third quarter worth $23,125,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Belite Bio from $223.00 to $215.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial set a $217.00 price objective on Belite Bio in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Belite Bio from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.00.

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Belite Bio Company Profile

Belite Bio, Inc NASDAQ: BLTE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Leveraging a proprietary drug-discovery platform, the company aims to address conditions such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and obesity by targeting pathways involved in fibrosis, inflammation and metabolic regulation.

Belite Bio’s pipeline includes multiple candidates in preclinical and early clinical development stages.

Further Reading

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