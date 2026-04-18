BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands Inc. (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.8750.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRBR shares. TD Cowen reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price target on BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday, January 16th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on BellRing Brands from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded BellRing Brands from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th.

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Insider Activity at BellRing Brands

In related news, Director David Isaiah Finkelstein purchased 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 7,391 shares of the company's stock, valued at $131,190.25. This trade represents a 37.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 820.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 47,808 shares of the company's stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 42,612 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,336,800 shares of the company's stock worth $35,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,921 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 1,954.2% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 206,718 shares of the company's stock worth $7,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,655 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the third quarter worth $1,287,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 17.0% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,520,053 shares of the company's stock worth $91,604,000 after acquiring an additional 366,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.97% of the company's stock.

BellRing Brands Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $16.13 on Friday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.73.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 64.79% and a net margin of 7.88%.The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $505.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands, Inc is a consumer packaged goods company specializing in high‐protein, better‐for‐you nutrition products. Formed in March 2020 as a spin‐off from Post Holdings, the company focuses on delivering convenient protein solutions to health‐conscious consumers through a portfolio of well‐known and emerging brands.

The company's product offerings include ready‐to‐drink protein shakes, protein powders, nutrition bars and other performance nutrition items. BellRing Brands' flagship brands include Premier Protein, a line of shakes and bars designed for everyday protein supplementation, as well as Dymatize and PowerBar, which cater to athletes and active individuals seeking advanced sports nutrition formulas.

BellRing Brands markets its products primarily across North America, leveraging relationships with major retailers, wholesale clubs and e-commerce platforms to reach consumers in the United States and Canada.

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