Benchmark Cuts GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Price Target to $140.00

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $185.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the technology company's stock. Benchmark's target price points to a potential upside of 79.84% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $154.00 to $124.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $80.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered GoDaddy to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair cut GoDaddy from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $115.14.

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GoDaddy Trading Down 21.6%

GDDY traded down $21.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.85. 1,316,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,278,381. The firm's fifty day moving average is $86.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.83. GoDaddy has a 1-year low of $71.59 and a 1-year high of $165.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.86. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.89.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. GoDaddy had a return on equity of 366.90% and a net margin of 17.32%.GoDaddy's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 350 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $30,744.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,708 shares of the company's stock, valued at $501,390.72. This trade represents a 5.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 542 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total transaction of $48,704.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 19,995 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,796,750.70. This represents a 2.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 16,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,480,228 over the last three months. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoDaddy

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the technology company's stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 27,189 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 83.0% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 155,593 shares of the technology company's stock worth $28,016,000 after acquiring an additional 70,585 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy during the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in GoDaddy by 1.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,136 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company's stock.

Key GoDaddy News

Here are the key news stories impacting GoDaddy this week:

Positive Sentiment: GoDaddy reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.30 billion, up 6.6% year over year and slightly above expectations, while adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share exceeded the $1.69–$1.72 consensus range. GoDaddy second-quarter financial results

GoDaddy reported second-quarter revenue of approximately $1.30 billion, up 6.6% year over year and slightly above expectations, while adjusted earnings of $1.83 per share exceeded the $1.69–$1.72 consensus range. Positive Sentiment: Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion free-cash-flow target for 2026, supporting the company’s cash-generation investment case. GoDaddy third-quarter forecast and free cash flow target

Management forecast third-quarter revenue of $1.315 billion to $1.335 billion and reaffirmed its approximately $1.8 billion free-cash-flow target for 2026, supporting the company’s cash-generation investment case. Positive Sentiment: AI-powered Airo continued to show strong traction, with annualized recurring revenue reportedly increasing fivefold to $50 million. Total recurring revenue reached about $4.4 billion, while record margins and free cash flow were highlighted as additional strengths. GoDaddy Q2 earnings call highlights

AI-powered Airo continued to show strong traction, with annualized recurring revenue reportedly increasing fivefold to $50 million. Total recurring revenue reached about $4.4 billion, while record margins and free cash flow were highlighted as additional strengths. Neutral Sentiment: Raymond James lowered GoDaddy from “strong buy” to “outperform,” citing limited visibility, but maintained a $100 price target—only modestly above the price referenced in the analyst note. Raymond James GoDaddy rating change

Raymond James lowered GoDaddy from “strong buy” to “outperform,” citing limited visibility, but maintained a $100 price target—only modestly above the price referenced in the analyst note. Negative Sentiment: Investors viewed the outlook as underwhelming: third-quarter revenue guidance was broadly in line with estimates, while full-year revenue guidance of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion offered limited upside. The muted forecast overshadowed the quarterly earnings beat. GoDaddy outlook reaction

Investors viewed the outlook as underwhelming: third-quarter revenue guidance was broadly in line with estimates, while full-year revenue guidance of $5.2 billion to $5.3 billion offered limited upside. The muted forecast overshadowed the quarterly earnings beat. Negative Sentiment: Separate law-firm announcements about investigations into potential securities-law violations add headline and litigation risk, although they do not represent a finding of wrongdoing. GoDaddy securities investigation announcement

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy is a technology company that provides a suite of online services aimed primarily at small businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals looking to establish and grow an online presence. The company's core activities include domain name registration and aftermarket services, a range of website hosting options, and tools for building, managing and promoting websites. Its product mix is designed to simplify the technical aspects of running a website so customers can focus on their businesses.

Product and service offerings span website builders and managed WordPress hosting, shared and dedicated hosting, e-commerce capabilities, email and productivity solutions, SSL certificates and site security tools, and online marketing and search engine optimization services.

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