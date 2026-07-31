Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Benchmark from $77.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the medical device company's stock. Benchmark's price target points to a potential downside of 0.63% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DXCM. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $95.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen downgraded DexCom from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Weiss Ratings cut DexCom from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a "buy" rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $85.58.

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DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $82.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. DexCom has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company's revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 106,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,034,969.15. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 25,007 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,500,670.07. The trade was a 3.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,506 shares of company stock worth $7,205,258. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,356,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 597.8% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,102,789 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $205,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,158 shares during the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board acquired a new stake in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,352,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP grew its position in DexCom by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 1,601,973 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $106,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in DexCom by 271.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,065,277 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $129,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509,219 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key DexCom News

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: DexCom exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.70 versus the $0.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue increased 13% year over year, while EPS rose from $0.48 a year earlier. Reuters article

DexCom exceeded second-quarter expectations, reporting adjusted EPS of $0.70 versus the $0.61 consensus estimate and revenue of $1.31 billion versus $1.29 billion expected. Revenue increased 13% year over year, while EPS rose from $0.48 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by sustained demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices. Management is targeting nearly 50% U.S. adoption of the G7 15-Day sensor by year-end. Seeking Alpha outlook article

The company raised its 2026 revenue outlook to approximately $5.18 billion-$5.25 billion, supported by sustained demand for continuous glucose monitoring devices. Management is targeting nearly 50% U.S. adoption of the G7 15-Day sensor by year-end. Positive Sentiment: Worldwide revenue growth included $933 million from the U.S., up 11%, with international sales also contributing to the overall 12% organic growth rate. The raised forecast and quarterly beat initially sent shares higher in extended trading. GuruFocus earnings highlights

Worldwide revenue growth included $933 million from the U.S., up 11%, with international sales also contributing to the overall 12% organic growth rate. The raised forecast and quarterly beat initially sent shares higher in extended trading. Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $96 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Benzinga analyst coverage

UBS reaffirmed its Buy rating and maintained a $96 price target, implying substantial upside from the referenced share price. Neutral Sentiment: Although the earnings news is favorable, the subsequent pullback may reflect profit-taking after the initial rally or investor caution about expectations at a valuation near 32 times earnings.

Although the earnings news is favorable, the subsequent pullback may reflect profit-taking after the initial rally or investor caution about expectations at a valuation near 32 times earnings. Negative Sentiment: Medical-device companies continue to face potential margin pressure from tariffs and inflation, risks that could temper the benefit of strong underlying demand. Zacks medical-product outlook

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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