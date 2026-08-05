Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Stock Price

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Benchmark's price target suggests a potential upside of 24.16% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APPS. Craig Hallum reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $11.50 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Digital Turbine from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research downgraded Digital Turbine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Digital Turbine from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $13.25.

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Digital Turbine Trading Up 35.5%

APPS stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.89. 17,609,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,155,411. Digital Turbine has a 12-month low of $2.74 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.64, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.22 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 27.60%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digital Turbine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,101,779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $45,509,000 after acquiring an additional 29,540 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Turbine by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,112,351 shares of the software maker's stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 762,888 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth $14,100,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,619,171 shares of the software maker's stock worth $10,423,000 after purchasing an additional 535,169 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Turbine by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,772 shares of the software maker's stock worth $12,646,000 after purchasing an additional 110,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company's stock.

Digital Turbine News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Turbine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Fiscal Q1 revenue rose 27% year over year to $166.0 million , exceeding analyst expectations near $150 million. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS was $0.19, while reported EPS of $0.17 also surpassed consensus estimates. Digital Turbine Reports Strong Fiscal 2027 First Quarter Financial Results and Raises Full-Year Guidance

Fiscal Q1 revenue rose 27% year over year to , exceeding analyst expectations near $150 million. Non-GAAP adjusted EPS was $0.19, while reported EPS of $0.17 also surpassed consensus estimates. Positive Sentiment: Profitability improved significantly: adjusted EBITDA increased 69% to $42.5 million , adjusted net income reached $24.1 million, and operating cash flow more than doubled to $17.9 million. Digital Turbine Stock Rises on Q1 2027 Earnings

Profitability improved significantly: adjusted EBITDA increased 69% to , adjusted net income reached $24.1 million, and operating cash flow more than doubled to $17.9 million. Positive Sentiment: Digital Turbine raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to $650 million-$670 million , above the roughly $645 million consensus forecast, and lifted adjusted EBITDA guidance to $145 million-$155 million. Management cited international expansion, artificial intelligence, first-party data and brand advertising as growth drivers. Digital Turbine Raises Fiscal 2027 Guidance

Digital Turbine raised fiscal 2027 revenue guidance to , above the roughly $645 million consensus forecast, and lifted adjusted EBITDA guidance to $145 million-$155 million. Management cited international expansion, artificial intelligence, first-party data and brand advertising as growth drivers. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street commentary characterized the quarter as evidence of a potential turnaround in mobile advertising, with strong App Growth Platform performance and expectations that current momentum may continue. APPS Stock Growth Outlook

Wall Street commentary characterized the quarter as evidence of a potential turnaround in mobile advertising, with strong App Growth Platform performance and expectations that current momentum may continue. Neutral Sentiment: Call-option activity was unusually high, with 9,565 contracts traded—approximately 95% above average—indicating increased speculative interest but not necessarily sustained fundamental demand.

Call-option activity was unusually high, with 9,565 contracts traded—approximately 95% above average—indicating increased speculative interest but not necessarily sustained fundamental demand. Negative Sentiment: Despite the improvement, Digital Turbine still posted a GAAP net loss of $3.2 million, or $0.03 per share, and remains exposed to elevated volatility as investors assess whether the improved results can persist.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc NASDAQ: APPS is a mobile technology company that streamlines content delivery and app advertising across connected devices. Its platform enables carriers, OEMs, app developers and advertisers to engage users through personalized app recommendations, in-app promotions and turnkey monetization solutions. By integrating software directly on smartphones and tablets, Digital Turbine simplifies the user journey from discovery to installation without requiring additional downloads or redirects through traditional app stores.

The company's flagship Ignite Platform offers end-to-end campaign management, combining demand-side advertising, real-time analytics and automated content fulfillment.

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