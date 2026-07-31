Benchmark Issues Positive Forecast for First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Stock Price

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Benchmark from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. Benchmark's target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.74% from the company's previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on First Internet Bancorp from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of First Internet Bancorp from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $28.50.

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First Internet Bancorp Stock Up 9.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INBK opened at $28.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.30. First Internet Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $250.61 million, a PE ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 0.83.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. First Internet Bancorp had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $41.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.83 million. First Internet Bancorp has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in First Internet Bancorp by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,533 shares of the bank's stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 18.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,022 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 14.5% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 162,421 shares of the bank's stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 20,582 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,184 shares of the bank's stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about First Internet Bancorp

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First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp is the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana, a pioneer in digital banking in the United States. Established with a focus on online-only operations, the company offers fully integrated, web-based financial solutions without the overhead of physical branches. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, First Internet Bancorp leverages technology to deliver streamlined banking services to customers across the country.

The company's core offerings include a range of deposit products such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit (CDs) and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

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