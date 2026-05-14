Benchmark Lowers Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $115.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Benchmark from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the information services provider's stock. Benchmark's price target suggests a potential upside of 110.69% from the stock's previous close.

WIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Wix.com from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Wix.com from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Wix.com from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Wix.com from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Wix.com from a "market outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $105.55.

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Wix.com Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of WIX traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.58. 1,015,383 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,539,797. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200 day moving average of $92.18. Wix.com has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $190.93.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The information services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $541.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.04 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 70.04% and a net margin of 2.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 40.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wix.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIX. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 154 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Wix.com by 632.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 249 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Wix.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Wix.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Wix.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wix still posted double-digit growth, with Q1 revenue rising 14% year over year and bookings up 15%, while management highlighted momentum in AI-driven products such as Base44 and Harmony, plus roughly $150 million of ARR by May. Wix Reports First Quarter 2026 Results

Wix still posted double-digit growth, with Q1 revenue rising 14% year over year and bookings up 15%, while management highlighted momentum in AI-driven products such as Base44 and Harmony, plus roughly $150 million of ARR by May. Neutral Sentiment: Jefferies said recent weakness could be an attractive entry point ahead of the report, citing improving partner demand trends and traction in AI initiatives. Wix at attractive entry point after recent weakness ahead of Q1 report, says Jefferies

Jefferies said recent weakness could be an attractive entry point ahead of the report, citing improving partner demand trends and traction in AI initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Cantor Fitzgerald to $70, Needham to $80, and JPMorgan to $86, showing that analysts still see upside but have become more cautious on near-term execution. Benzinga analyst target update

Several firms lowered price targets after the earnings release, including Cantor Fitzgerald to $70, Needham to $80, and JPMorgan to $86, showing that analysts still see upside but have become more cautious on near-term execution. Negative Sentiment: Wix missed expectations on both earnings and revenue guidance, reporting EPS of $0.68 versus the $1.21 consensus and revenue of $541.2 million versus expectations, while also showing weaker margins and a GAAP loss, which is the main reason the stock has been falling. Wix.com (WIX) Misses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

Wix missed expectations on both earnings and revenue guidance, reporting EPS of $0.68 versus the $1.21 consensus and revenue of $541.2 million versus expectations, while also showing weaker margins and a GAAP loss, which is the main reason the stock has been falling. Negative Sentiment: Wells Fargo downgraded Wix from overweight to equal weight and set a $54 target, while JPMorgan also reduced its target and moved to underweight, signaling concerns about valuation and near-term profitability. Analyst rating and target changes

About Wix.com

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based platform that enables individuals and businesses to create, manage and develop professional web presences through an intuitive drag-and-drop interface. The company's software-as-a-service model provides hosting, customizable templates and a range of design tools, eliminating the need for coding expertise. Users can choose from a variety of premium plans to access custom domains, enhanced storage, and advanced performance features tailored to personal projects, small businesses and online storefronts.

Beyond its core website builder, Wix offers a suite of complementary services designed to support digital growth and marketing.

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