Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $41.00 target price on Bentley Systems in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

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Institutional Trading of Bentley Systems

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 4.8% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $316,080,000 after purchasing an additional 410,799 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Bentley Systems by 253.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,781,449 shares of the company's stock worth $167,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,429,087 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in Bentley Systems by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 4,661,346 shares of the company's stock worth $163,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,468,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $132,060,000 after buying an additional 216,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,185,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $121,584,000 after buying an additional 259,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company's stock.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $36.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Bentley Systems has a 12 month low of $28.08 and a 12 month high of $57.25.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The firm had revenue of $424.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. Bentley Systems's payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Bentley Systems Company Profile

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

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