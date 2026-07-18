BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of BeOne Medicines Ltd. - Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.9231.

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Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ONC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 4th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $340.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of BeOne Medicines from $413.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of BeOne Medicines from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BeOne Medicines in a report on Monday, April 20th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONC

Insider Transactions at BeOne Medicines

In other BeOne Medicines news, insider Lai Wang sold 1,068 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.74, for a total value of $295,558.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO John Oyler sold 145,861 shares of BeOne Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total value of $44,626,172.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,925.90. The trade was a 94.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 233,647 shares of company stock valued at $70,335,553 in the last ninety days. 6.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONC. EFG International AG acquired a new stake in BeOne Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of BeOne Medicines by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of BeOne Medicines during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeOne Medicines Trading Down 1.7%

BeOne Medicines stock opened at $312.02 on Friday. BeOne Medicines has a 52 week low of $253.95 and a 52 week high of $385.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.23 billion, a PE ratio of 69.80 and a beta of 0.49. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $290.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.95.

BeOne Medicines (NASDAQ:ONC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter. BeOne Medicines had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 8.94%.The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that BeOne Medicines will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

BeOne Medicines Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

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