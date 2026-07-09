Berenberg Bank Reiterates "Buy" Rating for Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML)

Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 190 price objective on the mining company's stock. Berenberg Bank's target price indicates a potential upside of 38.93% from the company's current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Central Asia Metals from GBX 165 to GBX 160 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Asia Metals presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 188.75.

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Central Asia Metals Price Performance

Shares of CAML stock opened at GBX 136.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.92. Central Asia Metals has a fifty-two week low of GBX 125.27 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 244. The firm has a market cap of £233.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average price is GBX 143.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 172.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Central Asia Metals

In other news, insider Alison Baker bought 7,545 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 133 per share, with a total value of £10,034.85. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company's stock.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes. CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

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