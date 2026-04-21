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Best Blockchain Stocks To Consider - April 21st

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Core Scientific logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • MarketBeat's screener highlights five blockchain stocks to watch: Core Scientific (CORZ), Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR), Bitdeer Technologies (BTDR), Globant (GLOB), and Digi Power X (DGXX), which recorded the highest dollar trading volume among blockchain stocks recently.
  • Core Scientific provides North American digital-asset mining and hosting services, operating data-center mining facilities and offering blockchain infrastructure and software while mining for its own account and hosting other large bitcoin miners.
  • These stocks offer investors equity exposure to potential blockchain growth without holding cryptocurrencies, but they carry sector-specific risks like regulatory uncertainty, technological change, and heightened volatility.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Core Scientific, Figure Technology Solutions, Bitdeer Technologies Group, Globant, and Digi Power X are the five Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. "Blockchain stocks" are shares of publicly traded companies whose businesses are materially tied to blockchain or distributed ledger technology—this includes firms that develop blockchain platforms, provide infrastructure (like miners or node operators), run crypto exchanges, or build blockchain-based applications and services. For investors, these stocks offer equity exposure to the potential growth of blockchain without owning cryptocurrencies directly, but they also carry sector-specific risks such as regulatory uncertainty, technological change, and heightened volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CORZ

Figure Technology Solutions (FIGR)

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FIGR

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BTDR

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

Digi Power X (DGXX)

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DGXX

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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