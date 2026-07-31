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Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) Shares Down 8% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 31, 2026
Beta Bionics logo with Healthcare background
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Key Points

  • Beta Bionics shares fell 8% to roughly $13.13 on Friday, with trading volume about 70% below the average session level.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive but mixed: the stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus from 11 analysts, with an average price target of $20.10, despite Bank of America cutting its target to $11 and issuing a neutral rating.
  • The company’s latest quarter beat expectations, reporting a loss of $0.53 per share versus the $0.62 consensus estimate and $32.01 million in revenue, but it continues to operate with substantial losses and analysts expect a full-year loss of $2.22 per share.
  • Interested in Beta Bionics? Here are five stocks we like better.

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.16 and last traded at $13.1330. Approximately 334,288 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,129,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on BBNX shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Beta Bionics from $23.00 to $11.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Beta Bionics from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Beta Bionics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Beta Bionics in a report on Tuesday. They set a "buy" rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $20.10.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BBNX

Beta Bionics Stock Down 7.1%

The company has a market cap of $590.94 million, a P/E ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 3.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average of $13.22.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $32.01 million for the quarter. Beta Bionics had a negative net margin of 61.31% and a negative return on equity of 25.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Beta Bionics, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Steven Jon Russell sold 4,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $53,239.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 173,849 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,235.89. The trade was a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Christy Jones sold 2,811 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $39,354.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,400 shares of the company's stock, valued at $383,600. This trade represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 40,351 shares of company stock worth $553,961. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Beta Bionics in the first quarter worth $95,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $715,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,530,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Beta Bionics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Beta Bionics during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beta Bionics, a clinical-stage medical device company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on revolutionizing the management of type 1 diabetes through automated insulin delivery solutions. The company's flagship product, the iLet Bionic Pancreas system, is designed to simplify glycemic control by automatically adjusting insulin dosing in response to continuous glucose monitoring data. By integrating advanced algorithmic control with wearable infusion pumps, the iLet aims to reduce the daily burden of diabetes management and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

At the core of Beta Bionics' offering is its proprietary bionic pancreas software, which can operate in both insulin-only and dual‐hormone modes.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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