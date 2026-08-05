B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th.

B&G Foods has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.2%annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 63.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $0.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.6%.

Get B&G Foods alerts: Sign Up

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE BGS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.54. 1,948,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,099,653. B&G Foods has a 1 year low of $3.42 and a 1 year high of $6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business's 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day moving average is $4.59. The company has a market capitalization of $286.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $365.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.81 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 4.23% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. B&G Foods has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.575-0.675 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On B&G Foods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in B&G Foods by 502.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,443 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 38.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 10,578 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company's stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc is a packaged foods holding company that develops, markets and distributes a diversified portfolio of branded shelf-stable and frozen food products. Headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey, the company serves retail and foodservice customers across the United States and Canada. Through its network of manufacturing facilities, third-party co-packers and distribution partners, B&G Foods supplies grocery chains, mass merchandisers, club stores and e-commerce platforms.

The company's product portfolio spans multiple categories, including vegetables, beans, soups, sauces and condiments, snacks, cereals and refrigerated or frozen offerings.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider B&G Foods, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and B&G Foods wasn't on the list.

While B&G Foods currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here