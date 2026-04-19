BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of BHP Group Limited Sponsored ADR (NYSE:BHP - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.3333.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BHP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from $49.50 to $48.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of BHP Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th.

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BHP Group Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NYSE BHP opened at $80.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.20 and a 200 day moving average of $64.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.28. BHP Group has a one year low of $45.74 and a one year high of $83.21.

BHP Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $1.46 per share. This represents a yield of 399.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayban acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 422 shares of the mining company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 3,040.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 691 shares of the mining company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company's stock.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

Further Reading

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