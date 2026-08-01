BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

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A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BHP Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of BHP Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BHP Group from $93.00 to $91.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group

BHP Group Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:BHP opened at $84.50 on Friday. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $93.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BHP Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nolet Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter valued at $244,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of BHP Group during the second quarter worth $212,000. Sapient Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the mining company's stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,822 shares of the mining company's stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BHP Group by 23.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting BHP Group

Here are the key news stories impacting BHP Group this week:

About BHP Group

BHP Group is an Anglo-Australian natural resources company engaged principally in the exploration, development, production and marketing of commodities. Its core businesses include the extraction and processing of iron ore, copper, metallurgical and thermal coal, nickel and other minerals. BHP operates large-scale mining and processing assets and supplies raw materials used across steelmaking, energy and industrial supply chains.

The company has a global operating footprint with significant assets and projects in Australia and the Americas, and commercial activities that serve customers worldwide.

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