Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Given Average Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.2727.

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A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCAX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bicara Therapeutics from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Bicara Therapeutics

Bicara Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:BCAX opened at $27.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -9.97 and a beta of -0.81. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.57 and a 1-year high of $30.99.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bicara Therapeutics will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 10,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $284,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 362,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,292,359.84. The trade was a 2.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Ivan Hyep sold 28,000 shares of Bicara Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $807,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 129,855 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,316.75. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,950 shares of company stock worth $2,492,515. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAX. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 26.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,339,218 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,350,000 after acquiring an additional 692,933 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 489,095 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,612 shares of the company's stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bicara Therapeutics by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 667,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $13,273,000 after purchasing an additional 458,200 shares during the period. Finally, Siren L.L.C. grew its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Siren L.L.C. now owns 5,802,970 shares of the company's stock worth $115,421,000 after purchasing an additional 586,001 shares during the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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