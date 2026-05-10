Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

BCAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 29th. They issued an "outperform" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Bicara Therapeutics from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BCAX

Bicara Therapeutics Trading Down 2.2%

BCAX opened at $22.58 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.99. Bicara Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $7.80 and a 1-year high of $24.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of -0.57.

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.04. Equities analysts forecast that Bicara Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $354,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 362,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,550,408.72. This trade represents a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider David Raben sold 5,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $125,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,264,943.68. This trade represents a 9.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 174,310 shares of company stock worth $3,459,283. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bicara Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $481,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,579,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 12.2% during the third quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 384,885 shares of the company's stock worth $6,077,000 after acquiring an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Atle Fund Management AB lifted its holdings in Bicara Therapeutics by 38.3% during the third quarter. Atle Fund Management AB now owns 203,755 shares of the company's stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 56,375 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $661,000.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

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