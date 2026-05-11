Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Bicara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCAX - Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.29), FiscalAI reports.

Here are the key takeaways from Bicara Therapeutics' conference call:

Bicara says its pivotal FORTIFY-HN01 trial is on track for substantial enrollment by year-end, with an interim analysis planned in mid‑2027 to support potential accelerated approval of FICERA .

Bicara says its pivotal trial is on track for substantial enrollment by year-end, with an interim analysis planned in to support potential accelerated approval of . Peer‑reviewed phase I‑B data (1,500 mg weekly + pembrolizumab) published in JCO showed deep, durable activity (median DOR 21.7 months; median OS 21.3 months) and the company will present 3‑year follow‑up across cohorts at ASCO.

Peer‑reviewed phase I‑B data (1,500 mg weekly + pembrolizumab) published in JCO showed deep, durable activity (median DOR 21.7 months; median OS 21.3 months) and the company will present 3‑year follow‑up across cohorts at ASCO. Bicara plans an alternative‑dosing randomized study (≈150–200 patients) starting in 3Q testing a 12‑week 1,500 mg weekly induction then either continued weekly or 2,250 mg every‑3‑weeks maintenance, with PFS as the primary endpoint to enable a more practical commercial regimen.

Bicara plans an alternative‑dosing randomized study (≈150–200 patients) starting in 3Q testing a 12‑week 1,500 mg weekly induction then either continued weekly or 2,250 mg every‑3‑weeks maintenance, with PFS as the primary endpoint to enable a more practical commercial regimen. Financially, the company ended Q1 with about $539.8M in cash and raised $161.8M (net) in February, providing runway into H1 2029, while warning operating expenses will rise as it funds the pivotal trial and builds commercial infrastructure.

Financially, the company ended Q1 with about in cash and raised (net) in February, providing runway into H1 2029, while warning operating expenses will rise as it funds the pivotal trial and builds commercial infrastructure. Management changes and commercial hires—Bill Schelman promoted to CMO and Alex Kharazi hired as CCO—signal preparations to transition from clinical stage to a commercial organization ahead of a potential launch.

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Bicara Therapeutics Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ:BCAX traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.76. The company's stock had a trading volume of 277,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,235. Bicara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $7.80 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of -0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCAX has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set a "buy" rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bicara Therapeutics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Bicara Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $29.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BCAX

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bicara Therapeutics news, CEO Claire Mazumdar sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $354,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 362,152 shares in the company, valued at $8,550,408.72. The trade was a 3.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Ryan Cohlhepp sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $287,625.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 196,141 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,513,204.41. The trade was a 5.99% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,283.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Bicara Therapeutics by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 348,690 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 72,998 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 672,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,248,000 after buying an additional 180,833 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,458 shares of the company's stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 5,664 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Bicara Therapeutics by 64.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,156 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter.

Bicara Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicara Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel neurohormone-based therapies for psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company's research focuses on harnessing endogenous signaling pathways in the brain, with the goal of offering new treatment options for conditions that remain inadequately addressed by existing medications. Bicara applies proprietary peptide engineering and intranasal delivery platforms to optimize central nervous system uptake and therapeutic effect.

The company's lead candidates include PST-001, an intranasal vasopressin-1A receptor antagonist in development for postpartum depression, and PST-002, an oxytocin receptor modulator being investigated for social anxiety and autism spectrum disorder.

Further Reading

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