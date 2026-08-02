Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (LON:BYG - Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,186.57.

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Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BYG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,250 to GBX 1,190 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,200 to GBX 1,100 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,138 price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,323 price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th.

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Big Yellow Group Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 887.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.31. The stock has a market cap of £1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Big Yellow Group has a 1 year low of GBX 800.50 and a 1 year high of GBX 1,208. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 866.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 920.66.

Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The company reported GBX 63.80 EPS for the quarter. Big Yellow Group had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 59.74%.The business had revenue of £209.08 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Big Yellow Group will post 57.4799434 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Big Yellow Group

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider Michael O'Donnell bought 4,000 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 827 per share, with a total value of £33,080. 12.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Big Yellow Group Company Profile

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Our diverse customer base, strong brand and location of our 109 stores helps us deliver a resilient performance. We are committed to innovation in customer engagement, harnessing technology and investing in the development of our store teams. This dedication puts exceptional customer service at the heart of what we do, whilst ensuring we continue to operate a sustainable business.

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