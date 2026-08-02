BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of "Hold" by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.95.

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Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BILL shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on BILL from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of BILL from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BILL from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of BILL from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BILL

BILL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $45.23 on Friday. BILL has a 12-month low of $31.41 and a 12-month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4,518.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BILL (NYSE:BILL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $406.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $403.76 million. BILL had a return on equity of 2.40% and a net margin of 0.01%.The firm's revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. BILL has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.610-2.640 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BILL will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of BILL by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in BILL by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,100 shares of the company's stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in BILL by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,175 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in BILL by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,267 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in BILL by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 722 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BILL

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

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