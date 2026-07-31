BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's target price points to a potential upside of 290.49% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BioAge Labs from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $21.00 target price on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.14.

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Read Our Latest Analysis on BIOA

BioAge Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIOA traded down $15.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.96. 9,040,341 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 669,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 0.61. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.59. BioAge Labs has a fifty-two week low of $4.11 and a fifty-two week high of $25.95.

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million for the quarter. BioAge Labs had a negative return on equity of 29.40% and a negative net margin of 871.75%. On average, analysts predict that BioAge Labs will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAge Labs

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIOA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioAge Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of BioAge Labs by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of BioAge Labs by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BioAge Labs by 46.3% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,119 shares of the company's stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter.

About BioAge Labs

BioAge Labs NASDAQ: BIOA is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Further Reading

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