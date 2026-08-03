Biohaven (BHVN) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN - Get Free Report) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Biohaven to announce earnings of ($0.7610) per share and revenue of $0.49 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Biohaven to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Biohaven Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of BHVN opened at $13.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.41, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $11.56. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Biohaven has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $18.57.

Institutional Trading of Biohaven

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHVN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 113.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Biohaven by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 121,189 shares of the company's stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Biohaven by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,492 shares of the company's stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 574,478 shares of the company's stock worth $6,486,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BHVN shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Biohaven from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Biohaven in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Biohaven from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Biohaven

About Biohaven

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE BHVN) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing therapies for neurological and neurovascular diseases. Founded in 2013 as a spin-out from Yale University, Biohaven focuses on addressing high-unmet medical needs through innovative small-molecule and peptide-based platforms. The company is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut, and maintains research activities across the United States, with collaborative ties in Europe and Asia via strategic partnerships.

The company's most advanced program centers on calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonists for the acute and preventive treatment of migraine.

Further Reading

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