Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Downgraded by Williams Trading to "Hold"

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Williams Trading from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIRK. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Birkenstock from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Seaport Research Partners lowered shares of Birkenstock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 target price on Birkenstock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $52.97.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BIRK

Birkenstock Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE BIRK opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Birkenstock has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $53.53. The firm's fifty day moving average is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average is $40.16. The company has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $714.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.62 million. Birkenstock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 16.26%.Birkenstock's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Birkenstock

In related news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,155.50. This represents a 49.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Birkenstock by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 925,061 shares of the company's stock worth $37,835,000 after purchasing an additional 170,034 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,502,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company's stock worth $61,350,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the first quarter worth about $2,892,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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