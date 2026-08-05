Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Downgraded to Strong Sell Rating by Zacks Research

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. William Blair cut shares of Birkenstock from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Seaport Research Partners lowered Birkenstock from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Trading cut Birkenstock from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.28.

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Birkenstock Stock Performance

BIRK opened at $37.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.13. Birkenstock has a fifty-two week low of $31.12 and a fifty-two week high of $53.53.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.12). Birkenstock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 16.26%.The company had revenue of $714.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $716.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Birkenstock will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,155.50. This trade represents a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Birkenstock by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,886,454 shares of the company's stock worth $486,156,000 after buying an additional 1,264,841 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,966,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,236 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Birkenstock by 30.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,049,787 shares of the company's stock worth $145,078,000 after acquiring an additional 956,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Birkenstock by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,950,380 shares of the company's stock worth $120,672,000 after acquiring an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,719 shares of the company's stock worth $114,427,000 after purchasing an additional 562,188 shares during the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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