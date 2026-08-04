Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $58.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target would indicate a potential upside of 49.12% from the stock's current price.

BIRK has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $51.00 target price on Birkenstock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Birkenstock from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Birkenstock from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $53.34.

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Birkenstock Trading Up 0.4%

BIRK opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $43.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $31.12 and a 1-year high of $53.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.30.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.12). Birkenstock had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 16.26%.The company had revenue of $714.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Birkenstock has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.400 EPS. Analysts expect that Birkenstock will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Birkenstock

In other news, insider Mehdi Nico Bouyakhf sold 30,000 shares of Birkenstock stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,305,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 31,153 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,355,155.50. The trade was a 49.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Birkenstock

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Militia Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the first quarter worth about $331,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 1,161.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Birkenstock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $372,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Birkenstock by 125.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 768 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,204 shares of the company's stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares in the last quarter. 19.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Birkenstock

Birkenstock Group AG, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BIRK, is a global footwear manufacturer renowned for its anatomically contoured footbeds and iconic sandal designs. The company’s core product lines include classic models such as the Arizona, Boston and Madrid, alongside a range of clogs, shoes and orthotic insoles. In addition to footwear, Birkenstock offers complementary accessories, including socks and leather care products, reinforcing its commitment to foot health and comfort.

Birkenstock reaches consumers through a diversified distribution network that combines direct-to-consumer channels—such as branded retail stores and e-commerce platforms—with wholesale partnerships spanning specialty footwear retailers, department stores and select online marketplaces.

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