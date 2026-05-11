Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now - May 11th

IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, and Marathon Digital are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose business performance is closely tied to Bitcoin, either because they hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, mine Bitcoin, or provide products and services to the crypto industry. For stock market investors, these stocks offer a way to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without buying the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

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IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Further Reading

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