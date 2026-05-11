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Bitcoin Stocks To Watch Now - May 11th

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
IREN logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, and Marathon Digital are the three Bitcoin stocks MarketBeat says to watch today, based on their recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article explains that Bitcoin stocks offer investors indirect exposure to Bitcoin through companies that mine Bitcoin, hold it on their balance sheets, or serve the crypto industry.
  • IREN and BitMine are highlighted for their bitcoin mining operations, while Marathon Digital is also listed among the most actively traded Bitcoin-related stocks.
  • Interested in IREN? Here are five stocks we like better.

IREN, BitMine Immersion Technologies, and Marathon Digital are the three Bitcoin stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. “Bitcoin stocks” are shares of publicly traded companies whose business performance is closely tied to Bitcoin, either because they hold Bitcoin on their balance sheets, mine Bitcoin, or provide products and services to the crypto industry. For stock market investors, these stocks offer a way to gain indirect exposure to Bitcoin’s price movements without buying the cryptocurrency itself. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bitcoin stocks within the last several days.

IREN (IREN)

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IREN

BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR)

BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. focused on bitcoin mining using immersion technology. BitMine Immersion Technologies Inc. is based in ATLANTA, GA.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BMNR

Marathon Digital (MARA)

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in IREN Right Now?

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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