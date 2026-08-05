Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Monday, August 10th. Analysts expect Bitdeer Technologies Group to announce earnings of ($0.3569) per share and revenue of $228.0090 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.02 million. Bitdeer Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 69.95% and a negative net margin of 68.11%.The company's revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect Bitdeer Technologies Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Bitdeer Technologies Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTDR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,785,972. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.46. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bitdeer Technologies Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,337,339 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,753,000 after buying an additional 2,553,093 shares in the last quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC grew its position in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 3,267,614 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888,825 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,694,193 shares of the company's stock worth $18,992,000 after acquiring an additional 847,486 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,144,782 shares of the company's stock worth $35,253,000 after acquiring an additional 800,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 5,771.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 757,864 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 744,956 shares during the period. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BTDR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Research upgraded Bitdeer Technologies Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Bitdeer Technologies Group from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley Financial boosted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Bitdeer Technologies Group

About Bitdeer Technologies Group

Bitdeer Technologies Group Inc NASDAQ: BTDR is a global digital asset mining and computing services provider focused on delivering secure and efficient hashrate solutions to institutional and retail customers. The company leverages its proprietary mining platform to offer hosted mining, hashrate sales and management services, enabling clients to access large-scale mining operations without direct investment in hardware or infrastructure.

Bitdeer’s core offerings include mining hosting services, whereby the firm installs, operates and maintains specialized mining equipment on behalf of customers, and hashrate-as-a-service products that provide fixed-capacity mining power with transparent pricing structures.

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