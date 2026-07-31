BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells 73,016 Shares

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) CEO Robert Eddy sold 73,016 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $7,303,060.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 282,330 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,238,646.60. This trade represents a 20.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSE:BJ traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.84. 1,106,981 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,044. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.68. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.22. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $110.92.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on BJ. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ's Wholesale Club has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $105.93.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BJ's Wholesale Club

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Essential Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 290 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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