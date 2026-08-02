BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.8750.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of BKV from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded BKV from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on BKV from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut BKV from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on BKV from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric S. Jacobsen sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $672,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 227,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,126,698.27. This represents a 9.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BKV

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BKV in the 4th quarter worth about $1,509,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of BKV by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 2,103,230 shares of the company's stock valued at $59,984,000 after buying an additional 416,281 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BKV by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 544,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,541,000 after buying an additional 62,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BKV by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,539 shares of the company's stock worth $15,114,000 after acquiring an additional 160,171 shares during the period. Finally, Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey raised its stake in BKV by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 5,701 shares of the company's stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period.

BKV Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE BKV opened at $24.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. BKV has a 52 week low of $19.56 and a 52 week high of $32.81.

BKV (NYSE:BKV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.14). BKV had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $432.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that BKV will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About BKV

BKV Corporation engages in the acquisition, operation, and development of natural gas and NGL properties. It is also involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Denver, Colorado with additional offices in Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania and Fort Worth, Texas. BKV Corporation, LLC operates as a subsidiary of Banpu North America Corporation.

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