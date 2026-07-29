Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Analysts

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research lowered Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings lowered Blackbaud from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Blackbaud from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Blackbaud in a report on Wednesday.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Chad Anderson sold 6,205 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $194,278.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 62,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,428.39. The trade was a 8.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,434 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 293.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,701 shares of the technology company's stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,244 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $14,225,000 after buying an additional 47,549 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Blackbaud by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 101,751 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,314,000 after buying an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Blackbaud by 886.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 159,729 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 143,533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company's stock.

Blackbaud Trading Up 17.9%

NASDAQ BLKB traded up $6.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.37. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,403,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.01. Blackbaud has a 52 week low of $25.58 and a 52 week high of $74.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.10. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 176.76% and a net margin of 12.41%.The business had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. Blackbaud's revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about Blackbaud

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackbaud this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adjusted earnings beat expectations: Blackbaud reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.33, above the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.23 and up from $1.21 a year earlier. Blackbaud Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Blackbaud reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $1.33, above the Zacks consensus estimate of $1.23 and up from $1.21 a year earlier. Positive Sentiment: Full-year EPS guidance increased: Blackbaud projected fiscal 2026 EPS of $5.15 to $5.25, well above the analyst consensus of $4.87. Management also said it expects to finish the year in the upper half of its revenue, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP EPS, and free-cash-flow ranges. Blackbaud Announces 2026 Second Quarter Results

Blackbaud projected fiscal 2026 EPS of $5.15 to $5.25, well above the analyst consensus of $4.87. Management also said it expects to finish the year in the upper half of its revenue, adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP EPS, and free-cash-flow ranges. Positive Sentiment: Recurring revenue and cash flow remained solid: Second-quarter revenue rose 3.0% year over year to $290.6 million, while recurring revenue increased 3.3% to $285.3 million, representing 98.2% of total revenue. Operating cash flow was $91.1 million, and approximately $850 million remained available under the company’s stock-repurchase authorization. Blackbaud Q2 2026 Earnings

Second-quarter revenue rose 3.0% year over year to $290.6 million, while recurring revenue increased 3.3% to $285.3 million, representing 98.2% of total revenue. Operating cash flow was $91.1 million, and approximately $850 million remained available under the company’s stock-repurchase authorization. Neutral Sentiment: GAAP and adjusted results differ: The company reported GAAP net income of $35.4 million and diluted GAAP EPS of $0.79. A separate earnings report cited $0.83 EPS against a $1.23 consensus estimate, while the $1.33 figure reflects the adjusted measure investors typically use for comparison.

The company reported GAAP net income of $35.4 million and diluted GAAP EPS of $0.79. A separate earnings report cited $0.83 EPS against a $1.23 consensus estimate, while the $1.33 figure reflects the adjusted measure investors typically use for comparison. Negative Sentiment: Growth remains moderate and insider selling is a potential overhang: Revenue growth was only about 3%, and insiders made eight open-market sales with no purchases over the past six months. These factors could temper enthusiasm despite the earnings beat and stronger EPS outlook.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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