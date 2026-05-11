Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Stock Price Down 7.4% - Here's Why

Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) were down 7.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.32 and last traded at $34.7220. Approximately 63,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 535,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.50.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BLKB shares. Weiss Ratings raised Blackbaud from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial set a $60.00 target price on Blackbaud in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research cut Blackbaud from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Blackbaud from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Blackbaud from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $52.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BLKB

Blackbaud Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.17.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $281.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.81 million. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 176.76% and a net margin of 12.41%.Blackbaud's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Blackbaud has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.150-5.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, EVP David J. Benjamin sold 14,349 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $681,147.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,471,196.28. This trade represents a 16.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Mcdearis sold 15,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total value of $717,900.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 91,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,231.08. This represents a 14.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 39,801 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,874 in the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackbaud

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 528.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 785 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 17,967 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 169,986 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 11,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackbaud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 138,100 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc is a leading provider of cloud software, services and data intelligence solutions designed specifically for the social good community. The company's main offerings include fundraising and relationship management platforms, financial management systems, grant and award management tools, and advanced analytics. Its flagship products—such as Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT and Blackbaud NetCommunity—help nonprofit organizations, educational institutions, healthcare providers and foundations streamline donor engagement, optimize financial operations and measure program impact.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Blackbaud has grown from a small technology startup into a global specialist in nonprofit software.

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