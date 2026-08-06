BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.9222.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BB. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Research upgraded BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $8.20 to $10.30 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th.

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BlackBerry Stock Performance

Shares of BB stock opened at $8.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.16 and a beta of 2.25. BlackBerry has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $13.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company's 50 day moving average is $9.68 and its 200 day moving average is $6.19.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 10.31%.The company had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry's revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tim Foote sold 25,878 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total transaction of $320,628.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 58,372 shares in the company, valued at $723,229.08. The trade was a 30.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Armstrong-Owen sold 3,296 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $35,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 106,091 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,158,513.72. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 355,858 shares of company stock worth $4,012,270. Insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Amundi increased its position in BlackBerry by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 116,430 shares of the company's stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40,184 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in BlackBerry by 139.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,545,543 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,488,000 after buying an additional 2,063,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackBerry in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Further Reading

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