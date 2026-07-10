BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $71,002.98 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) insider Philip Kurtz sold 6,414 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.07, for a total value of $71,002.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 125,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,385,499.06. The trade was a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

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BlackBerry Price Performance

BB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.97. 17,606,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,262,213. The business's 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.96 and a beta of 2.20. BlackBerry Limited has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $13.59.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $136.10 million. BlackBerry had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 10.31%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. BlackBerry has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.160-0.200 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.030-0.040 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BB. TD Securities restated a "hold" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, June 26th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded BlackBerry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackBerry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V2 Financial group LLC increased its stake in BlackBerry by 6.8% in the first quarter. V2 Financial group LLC now owns 32,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 128,998 shares of the company's stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.48% of the company's stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited, formerly known as Research In Motion (RIM), is a Canadian enterprise software and cybersecurity company based in Waterloo, Ontario. Since its founding in 1984, the firm has evolved from a pioneer in mobile devices into a specialist in secure communications, endpoint management, and embedded systems software. BlackBerry's core mission today centers on delivering security-first solutions that protect critical data and infrastructure across diverse industries.

At the heart of BlackBerry's offerings is the BlackBerry Spark® platform, which combines unified endpoint management (UEM), secure communications, and artificial intelligence–driven threat detection into a single framework.

Further Reading

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