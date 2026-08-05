BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

BlackBerry Limited (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: BBRY's stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.56 and traded as high as C$12.57. BlackBerry shares last traded at C$12.48, with a volume of 2,725,926 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$12.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of C$12.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BB

BlackBerry Stock Up 4.6%

The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.80, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm's 50 day moving average is C$13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

BlackBerry (TSE:BB - Get Free Report) NASDAQ: BBRY last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$210.94 million for the quarter. BlackBerry had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 8.10%. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post 0.0551903 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackBerry news, insider John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,272 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.39, for a total transaction of C$435,106.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 937,246 shares in the company, valued at C$14,424,215.94. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Philip Simon Kurtz sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.92, for a total value of C$477,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 95,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$1,514,915.36. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,901 shares of company stock worth $1,473,162. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry NYSE: BBTSX: BB provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management.

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