BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.470-2.540 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.0 million-$769.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $766.8 million. BlackLine also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.620-0.650 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded BlackLine from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of BlackLine from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackLine from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of BlackLine from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BlackLine currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $41.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackLine

BlackLine Stock Performance

BlackLine stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,366,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,158. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company's fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day moving average is $34.28. BlackLine has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. BlackLine had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 3.71%.BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.540 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other BlackLine news, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $49,519.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,755 shares of the company's stock, valued at $234,588.75. The trade was a 17.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,692 shares in the company, valued at $475,388.16. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,670 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 164,763 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 25,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,682 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BlackLine in the first quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BlackLine by 36.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,263 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,321,000 after acquiring an additional 63,068 shares during the last quarter. 95.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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