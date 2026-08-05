BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $35.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.12, but opened at $30.90. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. BlackLine shares last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 127,302 shares trading hands.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on BlackLine from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They issued an "underperform" rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson set a $30.00 target price on BlackLine in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Scotiabank lowered BlackLine to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "equal weight" rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $40.50.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregory Hughes sold 1,637 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $49,519.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,755 shares in the company, valued at $234,588.75. This represents a 17.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Mika Yamamoto sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $85,440.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,692 shares in the company, valued at $475,388.16. The trade was a 15.23% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company's stock.

BlackLine News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackLine this week:

Positive Sentiment: Embedded-payments partnership: BlackLine and Nuvei launched a partnership that enables enterprises to accept payments directly within BlackLine’s invoice-to-cash platform. Automatic payment matching and reconciliation could shorten collection cycles, reduce manual work and improve customers’ cash-flow visibility. Nuvei and BlackLine Partner to Modernize the Invoice-to-Cash Process Through Embedded Payments

BlackLine and Nuvei launched a partnership that enables enterprises to accept payments directly within BlackLine’s invoice-to-cash platform. Automatic payment matching and reconciliation could shorten collection cycles, reduce manual work and improve customers’ cash-flow visibility. Positive Sentiment: Expanded buyback: BlackLine’s board increased its stock-repurchase authorization by $100 million to $600 million. The program may support per-share results and signals management confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. BlackLine Expands Share Repurchase Authorization to $600 Million

BlackLine’s board increased its stock-repurchase authorization by $100 million to $600 million. The program may support per-share results and signals management confidence in the company’s valuation and cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Q2 earnings beat estimates: BlackLine reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share versus the $0.57 consensus, while revenue of $187.82 million slightly exceeded expectations of $186.99 million. Revenue increased 9.1% year over year, and EPS rose from $0.51 a year earlier. BlackLine Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

BlackLine reported adjusted earnings of $0.61 per share versus the $0.57 consensus, while revenue of $187.82 million slightly exceeded expectations of $186.99 million. Revenue increased 9.1% year over year, and EPS rose from $0.51 a year earlier. Neutral Sentiment: Guidance supports profitability: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.62–$0.65 is above the $0.57 analyst consensus, and full-year EPS guidance of $2.47–$2.54 is above the $2.20 consensus. However, full-year revenue guidance of $765–$769 million is broadly in line with expectations, while third-quarter revenue guidance of $193–$195 million is slightly below consensus.

Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.62–$0.65 is above the $0.57 analyst consensus, and full-year EPS guidance of $2.47–$2.54 is above the $2.20 consensus. However, full-year revenue guidance of $765–$769 million is broadly in line with expectations, while third-quarter revenue guidance of $193–$195 million is slightly below consensus. Negative Sentiment: Cautious analyst view: Piper Sandler lowered its price target from $37 to $35 and assigned a Neutral rating. William Blair also maintained a Hold rating, citing near-term growth deceleration despite solid long-term demand. These cautious views likely limited the benefit from the earnings beat. Balanced Risk/Reward Keeps BlackLine Rated Hold

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackLine

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,787,000. Engaged Capital LLC raised its holdings in BlackLine by 138.8% during the 4th quarter. Engaged Capital LLC now owns 1,083,619 shares of the technology company's stock worth $59,913,000 after buying an additional 629,825 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in BlackLine in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in BlackLine by 5,776.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 475,665 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $26,300,000 after buying an additional 467,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 26.3% in the first quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,890,823 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $69,960,000 after buying an additional 393,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company's stock.

BlackLine Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average price is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.07 and a beta of 0.64.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $187.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.99 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. BlackLine has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.470-2.540 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions designed to automate and modernize the finance and accounting function. The company's flagship offering, the BlackLine Finance Controls and Automation Platform, enables organizations to streamline critical processes such as account reconciliations, journal entry management, intercompany accounting, and transaction matching. By delivering a centralized, real-time view of financial data, BlackLine helps companies improve operational efficiency, enhance compliance and strengthen internal controls.

Key products and services within the BlackLine platform include Account Reconciliation, Task Management, Transaction Matching, Journal Entry, and Intercompany Hub.

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