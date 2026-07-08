BlackRock (BLK) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $12.58 per share and revenue of $6.6879 billion for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 15, 2026 at 7:30 AM ET.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The firm's revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.64 EPS. On average, analysts expect BlackRock to post $53 EPS for the current fiscal year and $61 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $1,008.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $156.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The company's fifty day moving average is $1,036.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1,044.90. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $917.39 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $5.73 per share. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. BlackRock's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.53%.

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total transaction of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. This represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This trade represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $19,529,000. Van Diest Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Compound Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

More BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,240.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BLK

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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