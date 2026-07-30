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Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Blackrock Income Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • BlackRock Income Trust shares fell below their 50-day moving average, trading as low as $10.21 versus a 50-day average of $10.48; the 200-day average stands at $10.73.
  • The trust announced a monthly dividend of $0.0882 per share, implying a roughly 10.3% annualized yield. Shareholders of record on September 15 are scheduled to receive payment on September 30.
  • Institutional ownership stands at 39.43%, with several major investors increasing their positions during the first quarter, including First Trust Advisors, which raised its holdings by 231.6%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

Shares of Blackrock Income Trust (NYSE:BKT - Get Free Report) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and traded as low as $10.21. Blackrock Income Trust shares last traded at $10.2350, with a volume of 170,047 shares traded.

Blackrock Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.73.

Blackrock Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackrock Income Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in Blackrock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Blackrock Income Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 43,420 shares of the company's stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,363 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 231.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,020 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 126,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Income Trust by 17.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 147,457 shares of the company's stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 22,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.43% of the company's stock.

Blackrock Income Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Income Trust NYSE: BKT is a diversified, closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The fund seeks to provide current income through investments in a broad array of fixed-income securities. Its holdings typically include high-yield corporate bonds, investment-grade corporate debt, government and agency obligations and securitized products such as mortgage- and asset-backed securities.

The trust employs active portfolio management, aiming to capitalize on credit opportunities across global and domestic markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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