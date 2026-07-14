BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Cut to $1,383.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,430.00 to $1,383.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an "overweight" rating on the asset manager's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,145.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,270.72.

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Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,029.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,033.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,043.33. BlackRock has a one year low of $917.39 and a one year high of $1,219.94. The company has a market capitalization of $159.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.40 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock will post 53.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the transaction, the president owned 210,186 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Birchbrook Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s tokenized Treasury product, BUIDL , continues to gain momentum, with assets on Avalanche nearing $1 billion and total AUM around $2.87 billion. That reinforces investor optimism about BlackRock’s push into digital assets and fee-generating new products. Article Title

BlackRock’s tokenized Treasury product, , continues to gain momentum, with assets on Avalanche nearing $1 billion and total AUM around $2.87 billion. That reinforces investor optimism about BlackRock’s push into digital assets and fee-generating new products. Positive Sentiment: Bitcoin ETF flows improved, and BlackRock’s IBIT recorded strong weekly inflows, suggesting continued demand for its crypto ETF franchise after a long outflow streak in the category. Article Title

Bitcoin ETF flows improved, and BlackRock’s recorded strong weekly inflows, suggesting continued demand for its crypto ETF franchise after a long outflow streak in the category. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock was named as a lead investor partner in a $500 million Texas LNG investment through HPS Investment Partners, which could signal continued strength in its alternatives/private markets platform. Article Title

BlackRock was named as a lead investor partner in a through HPS Investment Partners, which could signal continued strength in its alternatives/private markets platform. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock was cited in a report on surging Japan yields and a possible global rate reset, which highlights the firm’s market commentary but does not directly change fundamentals. Article Title

BlackRock was cited in a report on surging Japan yields and a possible global rate reset, which highlights the firm’s market commentary but does not directly change fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock and HSBC backing the U.K. tokenization push adds to the firm’s digital-asset narrative, but the article is more about industry adoption than a direct earnings catalyst. Article Title

BlackRock and HSBC backing the U.K. tokenization push adds to the firm’s digital-asset narrative, but the article is more about industry adoption than a direct earnings catalyst. Negative Sentiment: One valuation-focused article argued BlackRock stock looks fair on value but pricey on earnings, which may limit upside as investors weigh the premium multiple against already-strong long-term performance. Article Title

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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