Blackrock Portfolio Management Sells 35,574 Shares of York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS) Stock

York Space Systems Inc. (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) major shareholder Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 35,574 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $538,590.36. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,607,147 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $266,572,205.58. This trade represents a 0.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blackrock Portfolio Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 3rd, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 13,754 shares of York Space Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $206,722.62.

On Thursday, July 30th, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 140,823 shares of York Space Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.18, for a total value of $2,137,693.14.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Blackrock Portfolio Management sold 63,390 shares of York Space Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $970,500.90.

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York Space Systems Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of NYSE:YSS traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.22. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,789,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,945,766. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.55. York Space Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.88 and a 12 month high of $44.54.

York Space Systems (NYSE:YSS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $116.34 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on York Space Systems in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of York Space Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Weiss Ratings assumed coverage on shares of York Space Systems in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They set a "sell (d)" rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of York Space Systems from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of York Space Systems to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, York Space Systems has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.90.

View Our Latest Report on York Space Systems

York Space Systems Company Profile

York Space Systems is a leading, U.S.-based, space and defense prime(1) providing a comprehensive suite of mission-critical solutions for national security, government and commercial customers. York is one of the only space and defense primes with proprietary hardware and software capabilities designed to address customers' complex mission requirements across the critical elements of the entire space ecosystem throughout the mission lifecycle. York is the number one provider to the U.S. Department of Defense's (“DoD”) Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (“PWSA”) by number of spacecraft operating in-orbit, by number of contracts, and by variety of contract types as of September 2025.

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